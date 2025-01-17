Money Report

Trump inauguration to be moved indoors due to extreme cold

By Kevin Breuninger,CNBC

The US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025.
Al Drago | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • President-elect Donald Trump's inaugural ceremony will be moved indoors due to the extreme cold set to grip Washington, D.C., on Monday.
  • "There is an Arctic blast sweeping the Country. I don't want to see people hurt, or injured, in any way," Trump said in a Truth Social post.

President-elect Donald Trump said his inaugural ceremony will be moved indoors due to the extreme cold set to grip Washington, D.C., on Monday.

"There is an Arctic blast sweeping the Country. I don't want to see people hurt, or injured, in any way," Trump said in a Truth Social post on Friday.

"Therefore, I have ordered the Inauguration Address, in addition to prayers and other speeches, to be delivered in the United States Capitol Rotunda," he wrote.

Trump's post included screenshots from the National Weather Service forecasting "dangerously cold wind chills" between six and 10 degrees Fahrenheit on Monday around midday.

The decision will make Trump's the first presidential inauguration to be held indoors since 1985, when then-President Ronald Reagan was sworn in for his second term. That ceremony was also moved indoors due to bitterly cold temperatures.

Trump in Friday's post said that D.C.'s Capital One Arena will be opened for a live viewing of his inauguration, and that it will also host a scheduled presidential parade.

"I will join the crowd at Capital One, after my Swearing In," Trump wrote.

The president-elect added that the rest of his inauguration ceremonies, including a MAGA rally at the Capitol One Arena on Sunday afternoon, will "remain the same."
 
"Everyone will be safe, everyone will be happy, and we will, together, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" he wrote.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

