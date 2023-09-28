Trump acolyte Kari Lake to launch Senate campaign in challenge to Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona

Kari Lake, the Donald Trump acolyte who unsuccessfully ran for Arizona governor in 2022, will launch a candidacy for the U.S. Senate on October 10, in a race that could determine which party controls that chamber.

Kari Lake, the Donald Trump acolyte who unsuccessfully ran for Arizona governor in 2022, will launch a candidacy for the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate on October 10.

The Arizona contest, in which Sen. Krysten Sinema is expected to seek re-election, could determine by a three-way race which party controls the Senate.

Lake, who narrowly lost the governor's contest, like Trump continues to deny her defeat was legitimate.

The Wall Street Journal first reported Lake's plan to announce her bid for the nomination. A source close to her later confirmed that plan to NBC News.

Democrats currently hold a majority in the Senate by a margin of just one vote, thanks to three independents who caucus with them.

Sinema is one of those independents, having dropped her affiliation as a Democrat in December.

Rep. Ruben Gallego as the likely Democratic nominee for Sinema's seat.

Speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference in March, Lake said, "I'm not just the most dangerous politician in America — I'm the most dangerous politician in the world because we are not going to let these people win."