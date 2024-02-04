These are the 10 most sustainable travel destinations in the world — None of them are in the U.S.

With 74% of American travelers concerned about the impact of overtourism, environmentally safe travel is increasingly becoming a priority.

To address overtourism and the effect it can have on the climate, countries around the world have started charging fees to visit some major destinations.

In January, Tripadvisor, in partnership with the Global Destination Sustainability Movement, assessed 100 destinations with a four bubble rating or higher over 12 months (October 1, 2022, to September 30, 2023). Tripadvisor also used traveler reviews containing terms referencing sustainability, like "environmentally friendly," "eco-tourism," and "waste reduction" to rank the world's top most sustainable cities.

No American cities made Tripadvisor's inaugural list, while Montreal, Canada, is the only destination in the Americas to rank.

The most sustainable travel destination in the world: Copenhagen

Copenhagen, Denmark, is the most sustainable destination, according to Tripadvisor.

The capital city is one of Europe's oldest and considered one of the cleanest. Denmark, as a whole, has committed to becoming carbon-neutral by 2025.

More than two-thirds of the city's hotels hold an eco-certificate and the city has vending-style machines that give money in exchange for an empty can or plastic cup, according to The Telegraph.

Copenhagen is also home to over 200 miles of bike paths and several train lines. The local airport is one of the busiest in the Nordic countries.

The 10 most sustainable travel destinations in the world

Copenhagen, Denmark Stockholm, Sweden Bordeaux, France Helsinki, Finland Singapore Melbourne, Australia Oslo, Norway Brussels, Belgium Galway, Ireland Belfast, United Kingdom

Stockholm, the capital city of Sweden, ranked as the No. 2 most sustainable destination in the world.

The city has a goal of becoming fossil-free and climate-positive by 2040, according to the World Economic Forum.

Around 60% of Sweden's national energy supply comes from renewables and the country is ranked in the top ten of the Environmental Performance Index for its environmental performance.

Stockholm is also home to three UNESCO World Heritage Sites: the Royal Palace Drottningholm, the Skogskyrkogården, or Woodland Cemetery, and Birka, a Viking outpost, from around 750 AD, according to the city's website.

