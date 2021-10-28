Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Comcast, Caterpillar, Merck and More

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Comcast (CMCSA) – The parent of NBCUniversal and CNBC reported adjusted quarterly earnings of 87 cents per share, 12 cents above estimates. Revenue also beat forecasts as cable and broadband revenue grew, and the stock jumped 3% in the premarket.

Caterpillar (CAT) – Caterpillar shares rose 2.5% in the premarket after the heavy equipment maker beat bottom-line estimates for the third quarter despite a slight revenue shortfall. Adjusted earnings came to $2.66 per share compared with a consensus estimate of $2.20, amid elevated demand in the construction industry.

Merck (MRK) – The drugmaker beat estimates by 20 cents with adjusted quarterly earnings of $1.75 per share, with revenue also topping estimates on stronger sales of vaccines and cancer drugs. Merck rose 2.2% in premarket trading.

Tempur Sealy (TPX) – Shares of the mattress company added 2.5% in the premarket after it reported an adjusted quarterly profit of 88 cents per share, 3 cents above estimates. Revenue was also above analyst forecasts, with a particularly strong sales increase in international markets.

Ford (F) – Ford surged 9.5% in premarket trading, after it earned an adjusted 51 cents per share for the third quarter, well above the 27-cent consensus estimate. Ford also increased its full-year guidance amid strong demand, despite inventory being crimped by the worldwide chip shortage. The automaker said supply chain constraints should slowly ease this quarter and throughout 2022.

eBay (EBAY) – eBay beat estimates by 1 cent with an adjusted quarterly profit of 90 cents per share, and the online marketplace operator's revenue also topped forecasts. However, the stock slid 5.1% in premarket action as eBay issued weaker than expected current quarter guidance.

ServiceNow (NOW) – ServiceNow came in 17 cents ahead of estimates with adjusted quarterly earnings of $1.55 per share and revenue beating analyst projects as well. The provider of human resources services gave guidance that was merely in line with forecasts, contributing to a 2.5% premarket decline in the share price.

WPP Group (WPP) – WPP easily beat forecasts with its third-quarter results, and the advertising agency operator also raised its sales guidance as companies seek to take advantage of strong consumer spending with new ad campaigns. WPP rallied 7.4% in the premarket.

Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) – The company reported a surprise increase in quarterly profit, and the beer brewer also raised its 2021 earnings forecast. AB InBev is getting a boost from stronger beer sales, particularly in Brazil, and its shares soared 10.2% in the premarket.

Align Technology (ALGN) – Align surged 8.4% in premarket trading after it beat estimates by 27 cents with adjusted quarterly earnings of $2.87 per share. The maker of the Invisalign invisible dental brace system also reported better-than-expected revenue.

Sleep Number (SNBR) – Sleep Number earned $2.22 per share for its latest quarter, well above the $1.44 consensus estimate, with revenue easily beating forecasts. The mattress maker also issued a slightly better than expected full-year earnings outlook, and its shares surged 7.8% in the premarket.