Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Twilio, Starbucks, Nikola, Moderna and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading.

Starbucks — Shares jumped 5.5% after the coffee chain raised its long-term financial forecast on Tuesday, and said it expects double-digit growth for revenue and per-share earnings as it makes changes to its cafes.

Nikola — Nikola leapt 6.8% after BTIG upgraded shares to buy from neutral, saying the electric vehicle company is "well positioned" to get a boost from truck decarbonization.

Nucor — Shares tumbled 11.3% after the steel producer issued disappointing guidance for its third quarter, saying that it expects earnings to be in the range of $6.30 to $6.40 per diluted share.

Twilio — Shares of Twilio rose 10% after the company said it's laying off 11% of its workforce, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The cloud communications software company, which is aiming to reach profitability by 2023, said the layoffs are part of a broader restructuring plan to improve operating margins, reduce operating costs and create a better selling capacity.

Moderna — Moderna spiked 6.2% after CEO Stéphane Bancel said the company is open to supplying Covid-19 vaccines to China, according to a Reuters report.

Coterra Energy, APA — Energy companies' shares jumped alongside rising oil prices. Coterra Energy and APA leapt 7.2% and 6.7%, respectively.

Coty — Shares of the beauty company rose 3.3% after Bank of America reinstated coverage of Coty with a buy rating, saying that it's a "turnaround story."

Johnson & Johnson — Shares of the health-care company rose 2.1% after announcing it will repurchase up to $5 billion of its common stock. The move comes ahead of the Inflation Reduction Act's 1% tax on buybacks, which goes into effect in 2023. Johnson & Johnson does not expect to incur debt to fund the repurchase program, the company said.

SoFi Technologies — Shares of the consumer finance app rose 5.8% after Bank of America upgraded the stock to buy from neutral, saying it could benefit from the student loan payment moratorium ending. The bank also said SoFi's high-profile NFL-aligned marketing investments are good for driving user growth and engagement.

Block — The payment stock dropped 1.5% after Evercore ISI downgraded Block to underperform from outperform and slashed its price target, saying challenges are mounting for the company.

Union Pacific, CSX — The two stocks slid on Wednesday as railroad companies deal with a possible strike that could limit service. Union Pacific dropped 3.7%, while CSX fell 1.1%.

Merck — Shares climbed 1.6% after Berenberg upgraded Merck to buy from hold, saying in a Tuesday note that the pharmaceutical stock is a solid "low-risk" option in its sector.

— CNBC's Samantha Subin, Michelle Fox Theobald and Tanaya Macheel contributed reporting