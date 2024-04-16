Money Report

Photos show heavy rain and severe flooding in the United Arab Emirates

By Matt Clinch,CNBC

Anadolu | Anadolu | Getty Images
  • The United Arab Emirates reportedly saw over 100 mm of rain in a 24-hour period, a 75-year record since the country began logging rainfall.
  • The government there also issued a red warning and shuttered offices, school and banks.

Storms and heavy rain have caused flooding in some Gulf states, leading to the Tuesday closure of Dubai's airport — one of the busiest in the world.

The United Arab Emirates, usually known for its hot and sunny weather, reportedly saw over 100 mm of rain in a 24-hour period in some places, marking a 75-year record since the country began logging rainfall.

The local government also issued a red warning and shuttered offices, school and banks. The storms hit other parts of the Middle East, with at least 19 dead in Oman due to flooding, according to local media.

Vehicles hardly move on flooded streets due to heavy rain

Vehicles hardly move on flooded streets due to heavy rain in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on April 16, 2024. Flooding ensued as a result of the downpour, leading to several vehicles being submerged on the streets and avenues. 
Anadolu | Anadolu | Getty Images
Pedestrians cross a flooded street in Dubai

Pedestrians cross a flooded street in Dubai.
Anadolu | Anadolu | Getty Images
People wade through submerged street

People wade through submerged street after heavy rain in United Arab Emirates on April 16, 2024. 
Anadolu | Anadolu | Getty Images
Vehicles hardly move on flooded streets

Vehicles on flooded streets due to heavy rain in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on April 16, 2024.
Anadolu | Anadolu | Getty Images
A view of the street after heavy rainfall as adverse weather conditions affect daily life in Dubai

A view of the street after heavy rainfall as adverse weather conditions affect daily life in Dubai.
Anadolu | Anadolu | Getty Images
Cars wade through flooded road

Cars wade through flooded road due to heavy rainfall as adverse weather conditions negatively affect daily life in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on April 15, 2024.
Anadolu | Anadolu | Getty Images
A submerged duty machine is seen after heavy rain

Vehicles are stranded on a flooded street following heavy rains in Dubai

Vehicles are stranded on a flooded street following heavy rains in Dubai early on April 17, 2024. Dubai, the Middle East's financial center, has been paralyzed by the torrential rain that caused floods across the UAE and Bahrain and left 18 dead in Oman on April 14 and 15.
Giuseppe Cacace | Afp | Getty Images
