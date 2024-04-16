Photos show heavy rain and severe flooding in the United Arab Emirates

The United Arab Emirates reportedly saw over 100 mm of rain in a 24-hour period, a 75-year record since the country began logging rainfall.

The government there also issued a red warning and shuttered offices, school and banks.

Storms and heavy rain have caused flooding in some Gulf states, leading to the Tuesday closure of Dubai's airport — one of the busiest in the world.

The local government also issued a red warning and shuttered offices, school and banks. The storms hit other parts of the Middle East, with at least 19 dead in Oman due to flooding, according to local media.

Vehicles hardly move on flooded streets due to heavy rain

Anadolu | Anadolu | Getty Images

Pedestrians cross a flooded street in Dubai

Anadolu | Anadolu | Getty Images

People wade through submerged street

Anadolu | Anadolu | Getty Images

Vehicles hardly move on flooded streets

Anadolu | Anadolu | Getty Images

A view of the street after heavy rainfall as adverse weather conditions affect daily life in Dubai

Anadolu | Anadolu | Getty Images

Cars wade through flooded road

Anadolu | Anadolu | Getty Images

A submerged duty machine is seen after heavy rain

Vehicles are stranded on a flooded street following heavy rains in Dubai