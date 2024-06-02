Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Oil giant Saudi Aramco begins massive share sale to raise around $12 billion

By Natasha Turak,CNBC

Artur Widak | Nurphoto | Getty Images
  • Books opened early Sunday morning offering a price range between 26.70 ($7.12) and 29 Saudi riyals per share. Aramco on Thursday announced its plan to sell 1.545 billion shares — a stake of around 0.64%.
  • At the midpoint of that range, the sale would total around $11.5 billion. But it could eventually reach up to $13.1 billion.

Saudi state oil giant Aramco commenced its secondary public offering on Sunday as the company looks to raise in the region of $12 billion.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

Books opened early Sunday morning offering a price range between 26.70 ($7.12) and 29 Saudi riyals per share. Aramco on Thursday announced its plan to sell 1.545 billion shares — a stake of around 0.64%. At the midpoint of that range, the sale would total around $11.5 billion but could eventually reach up to $13.1 billion.

Four more banks were added to the share offering, Reuters reported on Sunday, including Credit Suisse Saudi Arabia and BNP Paribas.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The share sale is the company's second, after Aramco first entered public markets in 2019 and offered 1.5% of the company to investors. That sale raised a record $29.4 billion, history's largest IPO to date. Aramco is the world's largest oil company in terms of both daily crude production and market cap.

The latest offering comes at an opportune time for the kingdom, which in early May chalked its sixth consecutive quarterly budget deficit amid high spending on multitrillion-dollar megaprojects and simultaneous lower oil revenues.

Money Report

news 19 mins ago

The typical CEO makes nearly 200 times more than their workers

news 38 mins ago

From Dunkin' to Krispy Kreme, 6 places to score discounts and freebies for National Doughnut Day

But economists note that even a financial windfall from another Aramco stock sale will barely scratch the surface of the costs of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 diversification plans, which — including giga projects like entirely new cities and all of the infrastructure that entails — are projected to cost more than a trillion dollars.

— CNBC's Ruxandra Iordache contributed to this report.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Down to Earth With Dagmar Decision 2024 Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us