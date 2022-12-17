From ‘Elf' to ‘Home Alone', These Are the 10 Highest Grossing Christmas Movies Ever and Where to Watch Them

Christmas movies are a dime a dozen, with more than 150 premiering this holiday season alone.

But some entries in the crowded category have been big enough to become box-office hits in their own right, grossing hundreds of millions of dollars on their way to becoming timeless classics.

Since the turn of the century alone, seven Christmas movies have grossed more than $200 million at the worldwide box office, with four of those crossing the $300 million threshold.

If you're looking to fill up your holiday movie-watching calendar with the biggest Christmas films out there, look no further.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

These are the 10 highest grossing Christmas movies ever, according to data from Box Office Mojo, as well as where you can stream them.

10. 'The Santa Clause' (1994)

Worldwide gross: $190.5 million

Where to watch: Streaming on Disney+

9. 'The Holiday' (2006)

Worldwide gross: $205.8 million

Where to watch: Streaming on DirecTV

8. 'Elf' (2003)

Worldwide gross: $225 million

Where to watch: Streaming on HBO Max

7. 'Love Actually' (2003)

Worldwide gross: 245.3 million

Where to watch: Streaming on AMC+

6. 'The Polar Express' (2004)

Worldwide gross: $315.2 million

Where to watch: Streaming on HBO Max

5. 'A Christmas Carol' (2009)

Worldwide gross: $325.2 million

Where to watch: Streaming on Disney+

4. 'Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas' (2000)

Worldwide gross: $345.8 million

Where to watch: Streaming on HBO Max, DirecTV

3. 'Home Alone 2: Lost in New York' (1992)

Worldwide gross: $358.9 million

Where to watch: Streaming on Disney+

2. 'Home Alone' (1990)

Worldwide gross: $476.6 million

Where to watch: Streaming on Disney+

1. 'The Grinch' (2018)

Worldwide gross: $512.8 million

Where to watch: Streaming on FX Now, Fubo, DirecTV

Sign up now: Get smarter about your money and career with our weekly newsletter

Don't miss: 'Avatar' director James Cameron once threw out a 130-page script for a sequel: 'It never quite fit'