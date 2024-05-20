Money Report

Red Lobster files for bankruptcy

By Sara Salinas,CNBC

  • Red Lobster has filed for bankruptcy as it continues the process to shrink its footprint and find a buyer, the company said in a statement.
  • CNBC reported last month the seafood chain was seeking a buyer, weighed down by significant debt and long-term leases.

Red Lobster has filed for bankruptcy, continuing the process to shrink its footprint and find a buyer, the company said in a statement.

CNBC reported last month the seafood chain was seeking a buyer, weighed down by significant debt and long-term leases. The company recently appointed a restructuring expert — Jonathan Tibus, a managing partner with advisory firm Alvarez & Marsal — as its CEO.

"This restructuring is the best path forward for Red Lobster," Tibus said in a statement late Sunday. "It allows us to address several financial and operational challenges and emerge stronger and re-focused on our growth. The support we've received from our lenders and vendors will help ensure that we can complete the sale process quickly and efficiently while remaining focused on our employees and guests."

