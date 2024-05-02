European markets head for higher open as earnings remain in focus

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European stock markets are set to open in the green on Friday, rounding off a broadly negative week dominated by corporate earnings.

The Stoxx 600 index has finished lower for the past three sessions as investors digested a slew of results from the biggest companies in Europe and the U.S.

On Friday, those included French banks Société Générale, which reported a smaller-than-forecast decline in first-quarter profit, and Crédit Agricole, which saw a leap in net profit.

Data is due on U.K. retail sales, Turkey's inflation rate, French industrial production and Spanish employment.

The week has also been dominated by the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting. Interest rates were held steady, as expected, but markets were more interested in messaging from Fed Chair Jerome Powell that it was "unlikely" the central bank's next move will be a rate hike.

U.S. stocks have rallied on the news, and stock futures were higher early Friday as investors await private payrolls data.

Asia-Pacific markets have had a busy week amid a suspected intervention in the Japanese yen and a rally in Hong Kong and technology stocks.

Europe stocks head for higher open

European stock markets are seen opening higher Friday, according to IG data.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 was last seen up 18 points at 8,194 points, Germany's DAX up 72 points at 17,980 and France's CAC 40 up 24 points at 7,940.

Italy's MIB was seen 153 points higher at 33,634.

