Cramer's week ahead: Earnings from Costco, Dell, Ulta and Dollar General

CNBC's Jim Cramer guided investors through next week on Wall Street, highlighting earnings reports from a number of big retailers.

"We have some very exciting companies reporting next week, ones that revolve around whether the consumer's fatigued, may be taking a break, trying to figure out what to do, we're not quite sure," he said.

After a week focused on Nvidia, CNBC's Jim Cramer said investors should prepare to turn their attention from the artificial intelligence giant to retailers. He pointed to a slate of upcoming earnings reports from outfits including Costco and Dollar General.

"We have some very exciting companies reporting next week, ones that revolve around whether the consumer's fatigued, may be taking a break, trying to figure out what to do, we're not quite sure," he said.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Cava will report on Tuesday, and Cramer said he'll be waiting to see whether the Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant chain is deserving of its stock's hefty run.

Wednesday brings reports from Abercrombie & Fitch, Dick's Sporting Goods and Salesforce. Cramer noted that both retail stocks are up fairly high year to date, adding that he wouldn't be surprised if Dick's reported a solid quarter and shares surged further. He said Salesforce is "doing many things right, but it's not getting credit for them," wondering if this next quarter could boost the stock.

Toast's investor day is also on Wednesday, and Cramer said the stock could move if the company can prove business has not slowed.

On Thursday, Cramer will be eyeing earnings reports from Dollar General and Burlington Stores. He said both off-price retailers are good buys when the consumer is stretched.

Cramer added he's not expecting great results from Best Buy or Foot Locker on Thursday, but added both stocks could entertain a turnaround eventually — especially if the electronics retailer sells new PCs with AI features in the fall.

Kohl's, Cracker Barrel, Gap, Marvell Technology, Ulta, Dell and Costco also report on Thursday. Cramer said Kohl's has gone through some difficulty lately, but suggested its rebrand might start to "click" this quarter. He liked what Cracker Barrel's management has had to say, but called the company a "work in progress" for years to come. Cramer said he's expecting positive quarters from Del, Gap and Costco, noting the grocery giant does well even in a tough environment for the consumer.



Lastly on Thursday, Cramer will be waiting to see if Cloudflare can make a comeback at its investor day.

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Nvidia, Costco, Footlocker, Salesforce and Best Buy.

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com