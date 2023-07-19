China's cautious consumer confidence is dampening economic recovery, says ADB

China's cautious consumer confidence spending has been a "a dampener" for its fragile recovery, according to Albert Park, chief economist at the Asian Development Bank.

On Monday, the world's second largest economy, reported disappointing second quarter GDP data, that largely missed expectations.

"What we really hope is that China's consumers and businesses will regain confidence to start spending more and to invest more," Park told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Wednesday.

China's economy grew 6.3% from a year ago in the quarter ending June, while retail sales for June rose by 3.1%, fueling concerns its post-Covid growth is faltering.

"We're seeing their caution in this respect really being a dampener that's causing the sluggish recovery in China."

Last month, the People's Bank of China cut its key policy rate for first time in 10 months as economic recovery continued to lose steam.

"The central bank lowered interest rates recently in an effort to help stimulate the economy, but they have to be careful," cautioned Park. "They've been pretty disciplined in trying to deleverage the economy, in terms of debt levels."

But he added the country still has "very elevated debt levels" after several years of the pandemic. China removed its stringent Covid restrictions late last year.

Growth targets

ADB, in its outlook report released on Wednesday, said China was projected to grow 5% this year —unchanged from the April forecasts.

"Growth in manufacturing investment is expected to moderate in line with cooling exports, while that of infrastructure investment is likely to remain stable," the bank said of China. "Monetary and fiscal policies will continue to support economic recovery, particularly to boost domestic demand."

However, the bank cut next year's economic growth forecast for developing Asia, while maintaining its projection for 2023.

The ADB's lowering of its 2024 estimate to 4.7% from 4.8% reflects a global outlook that is "dimmed by lagged effects from interest rate hikes." But the region is still projected to grow 4.8% in 2023, unchanged from its April forecast, the bank said.