Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Markets

Japan's Nikkei 225 Falls Around 2%; Asia-Pacific Investors Watch Evergrande Situation

By Eustance Huang, CNBC

Toru Hanai | Bloomberg via Getty Images
  • Shares in Asia-Pacific were lower in Tuesday morning trade.
  • The liquidity crisis over at China Evergrande Group could continue weighing on investor sentiment regionally after the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was dragged down by more than 3% on Monday.
  • Markets in mainland China and South Korea are closed on Tuesday for a holiday.

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific declined in Tuesday morning trade as investors continue to monitor the situation surrounding embattled developer China Evergrande Group.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Japanese stocks declined as they returned to trade following a Monday holiday. The Nikkei 225 dropped 1.92% while the Topix index shed 1.91%.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 dipped 0.3%.

Money Report

Technology 18 mins ago

India Could Surpass the UK as the World's 5th Largest Stock Market by 2024, Goldman Says

coronavirus 27 mins ago

FDA-Approved Covid Vaccine for Kids Ages 5 to 11 ‘Very Feasible' by Halloween, Says Former FDA Commissioner

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.21% lower.

The liquidity crisis over at China Evergrande Group could continue weighing on investor sentiment regionally after the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was dragged down by more than 3% on Monday.

Markets in mainland China and South Korea are closed on Tuesday for a holiday.

If the 2014 Fed taper is any guide, it's time for investors to get defensive

Goldman says buy these stocks with expanding margins as higher costs hit most companies

Wall Street analysts pick the global green energy stocks to buy right now

Overnight stateside, the S&P 500 saw its worst day since May, dropping 1.7% to 4,357.73. The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 614.41 points to 33,970.47 while the Nasdaq Composite fell 2.19% to 14,713.90.

Currencies and oil

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 93.26 following its climb late last week from about 92.8.

The Japanese yen traded at 109.57 per dollar, having strengthened yesterday from around 110 against the greenback. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7262 as it struggles to recover after declining from above $0.73 last week.

Oil prices were higher in the morning of Asia trading hours, with international benchmark Brent crude futures up 0.6% to $74.36 per barrel. U.S. crude futures advanced 0.64% to $70.74 per barrel.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

MarketsBreaking News: MarketsAsia NewsAsia MarketsWorld Markets
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us