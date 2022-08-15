Asia-Pacific Markets Set to Open Mixed After a Positive Rally From Wall Street

This is CNBC's live blog covering updates on Asia-Pacific markets.

SINGAPORE — Futures in the Asia-Pacific pointed to a mixed open on Tuesday ahead of new trade data from South Korea and industrial activity data from Japan.

India will also release inflation data later in the day.

In Australia, SPI futures in Australia were at 6,996, lower than the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 7,064.3.

The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 28,860 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 28,880. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 28,871.78.

After a positive rally, U.S. stock futures were flat on Monday night. The S&P 500 has extended a fourth consecutive week of gains. Commodity prices fell on worries about slowing growth in China.

The Reserve Bank of Australia is due to release its monetary policy meeting minutes.

— Weizhen Tan

— Zavier Ong

