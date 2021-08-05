Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
CONGRESS

Amazon, Google and Other Tech Companies Join Government Effort to Fight Ransomware

By Lauren Feiner, CNBC

Kevin Dietsch | Getty Images
  • Amazon, Google and Microsoft are among several tech companies that have agreed to join a government effort to fight ransomware.
  • Cyber attacks have become a more regular threat to U.S. organizations.
  • The new initiative aims to increase info-sharing and planning between the public and private sector.

Amazon, Google and Microsoft are among several tech companies that have agreed to join a government effort to fight ransomware as cyber attacks have become regular threats to U.S. organizations.

The Department of Homeland Security's new Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative (JCDC) will coordinate national cyber defense planning across agencies and with the private sector, according to prepared remarks from Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Director Jen Easterly at Thursday's Black Hat cybersecurity conference.

Easterly said Crowdstrike, Palo Alto Networks, FireEye, Amazon Web Services, Google, Microsoft, AT&T, Verizon and Lumen have all agreed to work on the new initiative with CISA. The group's work will initially focus on combatting ransomware — when hackers encrypt information and threaten to withhold it until a ransom is paid — and creating a framework to respond to incidents impacting cloud providers.

The new effort comes after several cyberattacks underscored the importance of communication between the public and private sectors in preventing damage. Microsoft President Brad Smith told Congress that a major attack on SolarWinds, which impacted several government agencies, only came to light because of an earlier disclosure by FireEye of a breach of its own systems.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Easterly said in her prepared remarks that some of the work the JCDC is tasked with "is happening in pockets," but that "most of it is reactive." The JCDC aims to create a more proactive and coordinated approach to cyber attacks.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.

Money Report

United States 9 mins ago

Stock Futures Are Flat Ahead of Key Unemployment Report

Technology 18 mins ago

Ethereum Mining Will Soon Be Obsolete, as ‘London' Update Moves Key Deadline to December

WATCH: How the massive SolarWinds hack went down

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

CONGRESSpoliticssocial mediaTechnologyUS: News
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice SportsWrap San Diego Padres Tokyo Olympics Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us