Bidder Registration For San Diego County's May Tax Property Auction Opens

Bidders who did not get to buy property in San Diego County's March online property auction will now get a second chance, county Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister announced Thursday.

McAllister opened bidder registration Thursday for the 2021 reoffer auction, featuring 279 properties.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"We don't want anyone to miss this opportunity to buy property, especially timeshares that all start at $100," he said. "It's an easy way to own a slice of beautiful San Diego County."

Those who wish to participate in the auction must register as a bidder by May 6. To sign up, go to the Treasurer-Tax Collector's tax sale website, sdttc.mytaxsale.com, and submit a refundable $1,000 deposit, plus a non-refundable $35 processing fee -- some parcels may require a larger deposit.

The online auction will take place from May 14 to 19, and it will include 265 timeshares, one improved property -- a home -- and 13 parcels of unimproved land.

"We're excited that this online auction can reach bidders worldwide," McAllister said. "During our March auction, we saw buyers from across the nation including California, Nevada, New York, Texas, Washington and other states."

The properties for sale in May were left over from the TTC's initial auction in March, during which, buyers purchased 231 parcels for a total of $1.3 million.

Owners of the auctioned properties can still avoid going to sale. They have until 5 p.m. on May 13 to redeem their parcel and pay all taxes and fees owed. Before the sale, every effort is made to contact the owners of these properties to notify them about the impending sale, McAllister said.