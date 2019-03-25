San Antonio City Council Bars Chick-fil-A From Airport Citing Alleged 'Legacy of Anti-LGBT Behavior' - NBC 7 San Diego
San Antonio City Council Bars Chick-fil-A From Airport Citing Alleged 'Legacy of Anti-LGBT Behavior'

A spokeswoman for Chick-fil-A told NBC News on Monday that it wished it had gotten the opportunity to "clarify misperceptions" about the fast food chain

Published 3 hours ago

    Getty Images
    This August 1, 2012, file photo shows a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Fort Worth, Texas.

    The San Antonio City Council voted recently to block Chick-fil-A from opening a restaurant at San Antonio International Airport, citing what it called the company's "legacy of anti-LGBT behavior," NBC News reports

    The vote came a day after Think Progress reported that newly released tax documents show the fast-food chain donated $1.8 million in 2017 to groups that discriminate against the LGBTQ community.

    A spokeswoman for Chick-fil-A told NBC News on Monday that it wished it had gotten the opportunity to "clarify misperceptions" about the fast food chain prior to the vote. In regard to the Think Progress report, the company told NBC News that it has been transparent on its website about its youth and education-focused giving.

    "To suggest our giving was done to support a political or non-inclusive agenda is inaccurate and misleading," the spokeswoman said.

