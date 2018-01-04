Dow Clears 25,000-Point Milestone on Strong Jobs Data

The Dow Jones industrial average on Thursday drove past yet another milestone, breaking above 25,000 for the first time after a stronger-than-expected jobs report, CNBC reported.
It was the Dow's fastest 1,000-point move in its history.
"The Dow hitting 25,000 was a pretty wild idea even a year ago. And while it's symbolically important, the real story is never just a number. It's the underlying strength that is pushing markets this high," according to Steve Claussen, vice president of trader strategy at E-Trade.
The U.S. private sector added 250,000 jobs in December, according to two private reports released before the opening bell. They also fueled all-time highs for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite.