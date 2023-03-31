Some SDG&E Customers Are Being Automatically Switched to New Power Provider

Thousands of San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) customers will be automatically enrolled in a new, cleaner energy program Apr. 1. SDG&E customers in National City and unincorporated areas of east San Diego County are the latest to be switched over to San Diego Community Power (SDCP).

“What we do is we purchase wholesale electricity that is cleaner and that is more affordable and we pass those rates to our customers,” said Karin Burns, CEO of SDCP.

Here are some of the differences between SDG&E and SDCP:

SDG&E is a for-profit company while SDCP is not.

About 40% of SDG&E’s power generation comes from renewable sources, compared to 55% from SDCP.

Burns says SDCP electric rates are 3% cheaper than SDG&E.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

After being automatically enrolled, families have 60 days to decide whether to opt out and switch back to SDG&E or stay with SDCP. If you opt out after 60 days, you’ll have to pay a fee. Those who choose to stay with SDCP also have the option to opt up and receive 100% renewable energy, which would cost between $3 - $5 more each month for a typical home, according to SDCP.

It’s important to remember that automatic enrollment is only for the generation of the electricity you’ll be getting. “San Diego Gas & Electric will continue to provide your gas service, they will also continue to deliver the energy from the power to our homes and business and they will continue to offer the billing service,” Burns said. That means you will not receive a bill from SDCP.

SDCP is already servicing San Diego, Chula Vista, Encinitas, Imperial Beach and La Mesa. No matter where you live, you can use the bill comparison tool on SDCP’s website to compare prices.

Getting the Word Out

NBC 7 spoke with several people in National City who were unaware of the change. Sergio Becerra helps his parents with the family business, a restaurant called Los Burritos.

He says it takes a lot of energy to run the business. “Refrigeration, heating and ventilation, air conditioning, all that kind of stuff is getting very, very expensive,” Becerra told us.

NBC San Diego Sergio Becerra at his family's restaurant, Los Burritos, in National City

He said he fears his parents are not aware of the change. “Maybe they have received the information but haven’t really taken the time to look through it and maybe have me explain it to them,” he said.

SDG&E customers who are being automatically switched to SDCP as of Apr. 1 will receive four notices over the next two months reminding them of the deadline to opt out without a fee.

Becerra says he will discuss the options with his parents in the next 60 days, so they can make the decision that’s best for them. “Small businesses are always looking for ways to not nickel and dime, but if it’s easy savings for them they’ll do it.”

Solar Customers Also Impacted

Solar customers are also impacted by the switch to SDCP. Burns told NBC 7 that solar homes will benefit from the change, as they will get a better rate when selling back to the grid. You can read more about SDCP Net Energy Metering here.