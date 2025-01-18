San Diego rent continues to creep downward. Here are tips to find an affordable rental

Housing, housing, housing!

It takes the biggest chunk out of our budget in San Diego compared to most other cities worldwide. However, the recent downward trend of home rental costs may encourage some to look for a new home or relief in an upcoming lease renewal.

Carlota Alvarado said her wages are not keeping up with the yearly rent increase for an apartment in Clairemont.

“Every year, my rent increases a little bit higher,” said Carlota Alvarado, adding that her wages are simply not keeping up with how much more she's paying to live in her two-bedroom apartment in Clairemont. “They included the water before, and they are separate since 2020."

However, there is some good news this month regarding home rentals that may make Alvarado and other tenants smile.

According to Zillow, rent continued to creep downward in December, hitting an average of $2,998 — dipping under $3,000 for the first time since May. Below is a look at the last 12 months.

Should it continue to drop, renters may feel encouraged to look for a new place. If this is you, now might be a good time to get your documents ready.

“Don’t wait until the last moment because tomorrow you might find this great apartment that you want to move into, but you don’t have your paperwork in order,” Olivia Galvez from the Southern California Home Rental Association said.

These documents include:

Banking statements and paystubs for the last three to six months

Rental history for the last five years

Know your credit score

Have renter’s insurance a phone call away should the property owner require it

Olivia Galvez with the Southern California Housing Rental Association explained how having documents ready is key to securing a new home.

Galvez explained that this alone will allow you to fill out a rental application quicker than other renters interested in the same home, putting you ahead of them.

Speaking of the application, make sure to also do the following:

Never leave questions unanswered. If it doesn’t apply to you, say so in the application

Make sure you meet all of the rental criteria

Be honest with your answers

“If you falsify information or anything, that can be grounds for an eviction. You really don’t want that to happen,” Galvez said.

How about if you like where you live? Can you renegotiate a lower rent or at least keep what you’re paying now and not be hit with an increase when you renew? According to Fidelity.com, you can take your shot, but it’s not easy.

Here are a few tips that might help:

Do your research : Show what similar-size homes in the same area are charging their tenants. If there is a big difference, you might have a case

: Show what similar-size homes in the same area are charging their tenants. If there is a big difference, you might have a case Time it right : Meet the owner when your lease is about to end and you’ve been notified there will be a rent increase

: Meet the owner when your lease is about to end and you’ve been notified there will be a rent increase Consider a longer lease : Some property owners will put a value on having a unit occupied for a longer time

: Some property owners will put a value on having a unit occupied for a longer time Be a great tenant: You’ll have much better standing when you reach out to the property owner

Keep in mind you'll likely have better luck if you’re renting a home straight from the owner as opposed to a property manager or an apartment complex.

Alvarado assured NBC 7 she is a great tenant, even as her apartment keeps taking a bigger chunk out of her budget every year.

“We don’t really have opportunities to have a good life because we have to after the money,” she said with a measured laugh.

It’s hard to know where the housing market will go in 2025. NBC 7 Responds will keep tracking it and keep an eye out for any trends that might help with your housing plans down the road.

Inflation in line with forecasts. Eggs might crack price ceiling.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported inflation rose a bit in December with energy, food, new and used vehicles, car insurance and airline fares among the contributors to the increase.

The cost of eggs continues to be on the rise and cracking family food budgets.

"There's a very real chance we could flirt with record highs for prices," said Brian Moscogiuri, vice president of Eggs Unlimited, an egg supplier.

About 33 million commercial egg layers have been killed by bird flu in 2024, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Oil prices up 2%. Demand expected to remain steady.

Oil prices jumped 2% on Monday after the U.S. Treasury Department on Jan. 10 imposed sanctions on Russian oil producers and vessels that transport oil. The U.S. Energy Information Administration said on Tuesday that oil demand in the U.S. would remain steady in 2025 and 2026. Steady is good when it comes to gas prices.