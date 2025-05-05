Beware of fake websites offering REAL IDs as May 7 deadline approaches

Scammers are looking to cash in on the rush to upgrade to REAL ID.

In just a couple of days, your driver's license may not be enough to get you through airport security. Starting May 7, TSA will require a REAL ID to board a domestic flight.

If you don’t have a REAL ID yet, you can use another acceptable form of identification, such as a passport, permanent resident card or DHS Trusted Traveler card.

Scammers know that a lot of people are looking to upgrade their IDs, so they’re posing as DMV agencies. Cybersecurity company Guardio says it found many fake social media accounts and ads online.

The company says scammers ask unsuspecting victims to provide them with the same information and documents the DMV requires.

“They're asking for name, date of birth, sometimes the color of their eyes, their hair and any pictures of identification, existing identification,” said Karin Zilberstein, vice president of product for Guardio. “And all those things, when falling into the wrong hands, can be used against them to access further online accounts.”

Other REAL ID frauds will likely be phishing scams — emails, texts or calls that appear to be from a legitimate source. The messages will try to get you to click on a link so that criminals can steal your information or download malware on your computer.

Just remember, the only way you can get a REAL ID is by going to your local DMV.