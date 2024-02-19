earthquake

Bracing for ‘The Big One': How to get free money to retrofit your home for earthquakes

California’s “Earthquake Brace + Bolt” program offers $3,000 grants to homeowners

By Sergio Flores and Meredith Royster

Californians are no strangers to earthquakes. You likely know how to protect yourself during a quake, but is your home protected?

A state program called "Earthquake Brace + Bolt" is offering thousands of dollars in grants to some homeowners to shore up their homes. The deadline to apply is Feb. 21. 

Ten years ago, California created the Earthquake Brace + Bolt program to help people who live in older homes make them more stable. Until this year, only three zip codes in San Diego qualified for the grants. In 2024, people who live in 15 zip codes may apply.

Money from the grants must be used for a seismic retrofit of your home. To qualify, your home must have been built before 1980, and have a wood frame and raised foundation. Income-eligible homeowners may qualify for an additional $7,000 grant.

In the retrofit, the foundation is “bolted” to the frame of the house. And when there are walls called “cripple walls” in the crawl space under the house, they are “braced” with plywood. This helps prevent the home from sliding or toppling off its foundation.

If you receive grant money, you’ll have to hire a contractor or do the work yourself. If you hire someone, be sure to check their license with the California State License Board. You can do that by clicking here. 

Preparing for an earthquake

You’ll also want to prepare yourself and your family for an earthquake. Not only should you have a go bag prepared in case you are forced out of your home, but you should also have a home survival kit. This includes having enough food and water for three days, flashlights and cash on hand. Read more about how to build an emergency preparedness kit here

California earthquakes: What to do before, during and after

