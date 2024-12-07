You may not want your Christmas lights to run too deep into January if a proposed rate increase gets approved by the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC).

As of Jan. 1, a family that currently pays $320.36 a month for electricity will pay $328.95 if the proposal gets approved. That is a 2.7% increase.

When it comes to gas, the average $57.91 bill would go up to $62.95. An 8.6% increase.

“And that’s a lot of money, especially with rising costs, and the highest utility rates in the country,” said Lee Trotman with The Utility Reform Network (TURN), which pushes for more affordable energy rates in California.

Trotman said he completely agrees with a letter San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria’s sent to the CPUC, arguing against the proposal's approval. It also warns the city will continue to analyze the feasibility of forming a public power entity as it continues to track SDG&E’s performance.

Lee Trotman from TURN gives the proposed rate increase a C-.

“You kind of force the utilities to say, ‘Whoa, we have competition now, we can’t raise our rates so high,' ” Trotman said.

The proposal also allows SDG&E to increase its operating revenues until 2027, squeezing in those that weren’t in 2024 because the rate wasn’t finished this year.

“Those rate increases are just — they’re just nonstop,” Trotman said.

SDG&E was not available for an interview but did send NBC 7 the following statement:

"We understand that energy costs are important to every family and business. That's why we are actively working to reduce operating expenses and collaborating with policymakers on solutions to improve affordability across the state. At the same time, we are unwavering in our commitment to maintaining and operating a safe and reliable system for our customers."

SDG&E will address Gloria’s concerns and those of city council members on Monday.

The proposal is scheduled to be voted on Dec. 19 by the CPUC’s five commissioners.