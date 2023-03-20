The pandemic really pushed forward telemedicine as a first stop before heading to the hospital. The option especially helps folks with limited mobility or who are facing an illness and/or medical condition and unsure what warrants a trip to see a doctor.

The Amazon Clinic website launched in December. It starts out with a selection of the more common medical ailments that could be handled with a virtual medical professional.

You fill out an intake form which can include a few pictures to get the process started.

From there, a licensed clinician may prescribe medication and tell you how to treat your condition, including if you should physically see a doctor. A process that could save you money and a whole lot of time according to Amazon.

“Whether you’re calling, trying to make an appointment, waiting in a waiting room, they rescheduled your date to be there, you’re driving back and forth, telemedicine is about making that whole experience simpler, so it could be more convenient because more convenient care is more accessible care,” said Dr. Nworah Ayogu, Chief Medical Officer and General Manager of Amazon Clinic.

Here is what you should know: