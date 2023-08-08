San Diego apartments with 50% or more units with STRO licenses Published 2 hours ago • Updated 2 hours ago 6 photos 1/6 NBC 7 This image shows two apartments in Crown Point. All 17 units across both buildings have STRO licenses as of early August. 2/6 NBC 7 This image shows apartments in North Park above several businesses. All 7 of its units have STRO licenses as of early August. 3/6 NBC 7 This image shows an apartment building in Mission Hills where 7 of 11 units have STRO licenses as of early August. 4/6 NBC 7 This image shows an apartment building in Ocean Beach where all 10 of its units have STRO licenses as of early August. 5/6 NBC 7 This image shows apartments above businesses in University Heights where all 10 of its units have STRO licenses as of early August. 6/6 NBC 7 This apartment building in Pacific Beach has all 8 of its units licensed as short-term vacation rentals. More Photo Galleries Pacific Beach's Crystal Pier needs dozens of repairs City of San Diego fines family $53,367 for clearing brush in nature preserve behind home Photos: Here's what the public park at Restaurant Row in San Marcos will look like See inside the Ken-ified Malibu Barbie Dreamhouse available to rent on Airbnb