San Diego apartments with 50% or more units with STRO licenses

6 photos
1/6
NBC 7
This image shows two apartments in Crown Point. All 17 units across both buildings have STRO licenses as of early August.
2/6
NBC 7
This image shows apartments in North Park above several businesses. All 7 of its units have STRO licenses as of early August.
3/6
NBC 7
This image shows an apartment building in Mission Hills where 7 of 11 units have STRO licenses as of early August.
4/6
NBC 7
This image shows an apartment building in Ocean Beach where all 10 of its units have STRO licenses as of early August.
5/6
NBC 7
This image shows apartments above businesses in University Heights where all 10 of its units have STRO licenses as of early August.
6/6
NBC 7
This apartment building in Pacific Beach has all 8 of its units licensed as short-term vacation rentals.

