Storm Knocks out Petco Park Vaccine Superstation Till Wednesday

Monday's wild weather even impacted the county's coronavirus response, prompting the temporary closure of the coronavirus vaccination superstation at Petco Park on Monday morning.

Officials had hoped to reopen the site by noon but later made the decision to keep it closed through Wednesday while repairs were made.

NBC 7 meteorologist Dagmar Midcap's evening forecast for Jan. 25, 2021.

"People who had appointments for Monday should check [their UC San Diego Health] MyChart, as they are being rescheduled for Thursday and they should return only at that newly scheduled time," county officials tweeted out at noon on Monday.

About 7:30 on Monday, though, officials said the site stay closed till Wednesday. Patients with Tuesday appointments are being rescheduled for Saturday, officials said, also through My Chart.

No other vaccine sites have been affected, authorities told NBC 7.

Officials hope to vaccinate more than 5,000 people a day at the Petco Park site, though it has yet to attain that goal.