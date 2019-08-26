Photos taken by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) show a guardrail pierced through Gonzalo Martinez's car windshield, ripped out the driver’s headrest and continued through the rear window, extending out at least 20 feet (The brightness level of this photo has been adjusted).

A Riverside family is suing the state and maker of a guardrail system installed here in San Diego County, saying they believe their son would still be alive if he hadn’t crashed into the guardrail end piece.

NBC 7 Investigates found the family wasn’t alone in their loss, and that the specific guardrail system was identified in several fatal accidents nationwide.

On February 17, 2018, Sergio Martinez Sr. said his sons Gonzalo and Sergio Jr. were on their way to a surprise birthday party when they crashed into a guardrail along Interstate 8 near Jacumba.

According to the California Highway Patrol’s investigation, the car’s computer data said Gonzalo was driving five miles over the speed limit when he swerved off the freeway and into 60-feet of guardrail posts before coming to a stop.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner found 22-year-old Gonzalo died instantly from blunt force injuries to his head. Gonzalo’s brother, Sergio Jr. survived the crash.

CHP Investigators identified the guardrail system that speared through the Martinez’s car as an “X-Lite end terminal,” manufactured by Lindsay Transportation Solutions.

Since 2016, NBC 7 found at least nine people died nationwide after they crashed into the end piece of an X-Lite guardrail.

But the guardrail’s maker told NBC 7 their equipment passed federal evaluations and have done the opposite of harming lives.

In a statement to NBC 7 Investigates, a spokesperson for the manufacturer writes:

“The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) has examined and re-examined the X-Lite and its in-service performance and has gathered input from state departments of transportation across the country. In FHWA's evaluations, the X-Lite has performed consistently with other end terminals on U.S. roads and highways.

“The X-Lite end terminal has saved lives and reduced the number and severity of injuries sustained from automobile accidents,” the spokesperson said.

Across the country, states including California, have started proactively replacing X-Lite end terminals. Earlier this year, Caltrans announced it would replace all 804 X-Lite systems installed on highways and freeways, including here in San Diego County.

A Caltrans spokesperson would not comment on the lawsuit but said the work to replace these guardrails coincidentally started on Monday, six days after the lawsuit was filed. The spokesperson said three end terminals were replaced and state officials had about 150 left to go in San Diego County.

But even with the replacement work underway, Sergio Martinez Sr. had told NBC 7 he believed the state could have taken the proactive step much earlier.

“If they knew they got problems with it, why didn't they fix it?” he told NBC 7 back in August of 2018. “I don't want nobody else to go through this.”

On August 20, 2018, the Martinez family filed a lawsuit against Lindsay Transportation Solutions and Caltrans for negligence.

Lindsay Transportation Solutions has not responded to the lawsuit in court. In a statement to NBC 7, a spokesperson said guardrails cannot prevent all the potential risks on the road.

“Road safety hardware, such as guardrail end terminals, are designed to reduce the risk of hitting potentially dangerous hazards such as utility poles, steep embankments, and other unyielding objects, but they cannot eliminate all the risks involved when a driver makes an unintended exit from the road,” the statement said.