Guardrails Called Into Question After Deadly Auto Accidents

A photo taken by a CHP Investigator shows Gonzalo Martinez's car after he crashed into a guardrail along Interstate 8 near Jacumba on February 17, 2018.

As you drive into work or school Tuesday morning, you’ll likely drive past guardrails. But instead of keeping drivers safe, one guardrail company’s equipment has been accused of doing the opposite.

“I had two boys and the other one made it buy my son didn’t,” said Sergio Martinez. “The other one didn’t make it.”

In February, Sergio’s son, 23-year-old Gonzalo Martinez was killed when he crashed into 60-feet of guardrail posts along Interstate 8 near Jacumba, including the "X-Lite end terminal" guardrail system.

When a car hits a guardrail, the "end terminal" or cap on one end is supposed to act like an accordion and absorb the car's impact. But CHP photos from Gonzalo’s accident show something else happened.

“I don't want nobody else to go through this,” Sergio said.

Since 2016, X-Lite guardrails have been involved in at least nine fatal accidents nationwide. Some states are now removing X-Lite guardrails, manufactured by the Lindsay Corporation. California isn't one of them.

Tamara Hinton, a spokesperson for the Lindsay Corporation told NBC 7 Investigates their guardrails have “saved lives and reduced the number and severity of injuries sustained from automobile accidents.”

Out of 804 X-Lite end terminal guardrail systems installed across the state, 20-percent are installed along roadways here in San Diego County, according to an NBC 7 Investigates analysis of Caltrans inventory data. A majority of the X-Lite guardrails are installed along Interstate-8 and Interstate-15.

“Numerous states that use the X-LITE on their roads have confirmed that they’ve had no negative experiences and publicly available performance data that is reported monthly to the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) demonstrates that the X-LITE performs as well as or better than similar products on the market,” Hinton said.

NBC 7 Investigates wanted to know if California's Department of Transportation is reviewing the X-Lite guardrail system.