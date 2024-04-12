Things to do this weekend in San Diego: Disney on Ice, Taste of Hillcrest and more

There’s always something fun to do in America’s Finest City. Our Weekend events guide is here to help. Get up. Get out. Play!

What to Know Our Weekend Events guide is published every Thursday in our In Your Neighborhood section of NBC7.com

Like our mission always, our guide will do its best to span the county -- north, south, east, and west — to bring you fun, fresh and affordable things to do in San Diego

Have any events to share? Please send them to Brenda.Gregorio-Nieto@nbcuni.com

Friday, April 12

Lang Lang by the Bay

7:30 p.m. at the Rady Shell at Jacobs Park | $35-220

Classical pianist Lang Lang, who was recently honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, will be back in San Diego for a special concert.

Disney on Ice presents Mickey’s Search Party

7 p.m. at Pechanga Arena San Diego | $20-120

Join Mickey Mouse and his friends on an adventure with skating, acrobatics and stunts. Your favorite characters will be there, including Minnie, Donald, Goofy, and stars from “Moana,” “Coco,” “Frozen,” “The Little Mermaid” and more.

San Diego Arab Film Festival

Until April 21st | Individual screenings are $15

The San Diego Arab Film Festival is back for 2024 with live, in-person presentations of feature length and short films at the Museum of Photographic Arts.

The Addams Family

4 p.m. at the California Centers for the Arts, Escondido | $25

Join Classical Academy High School’s award-winning theater department as they present THE ADDAMS FAMILY A New Musical Comedy.

Saturday, April 13

Taste of Hillcrest

Noon in Hillcrest | $40

Over 25 of Hillcrest's hottest restaurants are opening their doors and serving up their mouth-watering, signature dishes.

Billy Joel & Sting Concert

5:30 p.m. at Petco Park | ticket info here

Billy Joel and Sting are banding together for a one-night-only concert at San Diego Padres' Petco Park.

San Diego Vegan Festival

11 a.m. at Waterfront Park| Free

This FREE vegan party is a celebration of the vegan lifestyle through food, drinks, goods, information and more.

San Diego State Annual Pow Wow

11 a.m. at SDSU | Free

The pow wow includes dance contests, cultural displays, arts and crafts booths, food vendors, and various informational booths.

South Bay Earth Day

11 a.m. at Chula Vista Bayfront Park | Free

Learn how to reduce your impact on the environment at this zero-waste event, which will be packed with hands-on green activities.

Sunday, April 14

Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego

10 a.m. in La Jolla | Free

On the second Sunday of every month, the museum offers free admission to all visitors. No reservations are required for Second Sunday admission.

The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch

Until May | $14-$23

Mother Nature transforms the rolling hills of North San Diego County into one of the most spectacular displays of natural color and beauty in the world. The nearly fifty acres of Giant Tecolote Ranunculus flowers that make up the Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch in Carlsbad are in bloom for approximately six to eight weeks each year - from early March through early May, signaling spring in San Diego County!

26th Annual Rolando Street Fair

10 a.m. at Rolando Boulevard| Free

Free all-day concert at the mainstage, featuring popular local bands. There will also be over 100 vendor booths, food and more.

King James

8 p.m. at The Old Globe | $33-$101

The breathtaking career of NBA icon LeBron James is the backdrop for this energetic and funny play by Pulitzer Prize finalist Rajiv Joseph.

Ride

7 p.m. at The Old Globe| $37- $101

As Annie and her unwitting secretary Martha share unbelievable adventures across four continents, they learn that no matter how far we ride, our past is always right behind us.