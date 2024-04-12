Things to do this weekend in San Diego: Disney on Ice, Taste of Hillcrest and more

There’s always something fun to do in America’s Finest City. Our Weekend events guide is here to help. Get up. Get out. Play!
What to Know
- Our Weekend Events guide is published every Thursday in our In Your Neighborhood section of NBC7.com
- Like our mission always, our guide will do its best to span the county -- north, south, east, and west — to bring you fun, fresh and affordable things to do in San Diego
- Have any events to share? Please send them to Brenda.Gregorio-Nieto@nbcuni.com
Friday, April 12
Lang Lang by the Bay
7:30 p.m. at the Rady Shell at Jacobs Park | $35-220
Classical pianist Lang Lang, who was recently honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, will be back in San Diego for a special concert.
Disney on Ice presents Mickey’s Search Party
7 p.m. at Pechanga Arena San Diego | $20-120
Join Mickey Mouse and his friends on an adventure with skating, acrobatics and stunts. Your favorite characters will be there, including Minnie, Donald, Goofy, and stars from “Moana,” “Coco,” “Frozen,” “The Little Mermaid” and more.
San Diego Arab Film Festival
Until April 21st | Individual screenings are $15
The San Diego Arab Film Festival is back for 2024 with live, in-person presentations of feature length and short films at the Museum of Photographic Arts.
The Addams Family
4 p.m. at the California Centers for the Arts, Escondido | $25
Join Classical Academy High School’s award-winning theater department as they present THE ADDAMS FAMILY A New Musical Comedy.
What else is happening around town?
Saturday, April 13
Taste of Hillcrest
Noon in Hillcrest | $40
Over 25 of Hillcrest's hottest restaurants are opening their doors and serving up their mouth-watering, signature dishes.
Billy Joel & Sting Concert
5:30 p.m. at Petco Park | ticket info here
Billy Joel and Sting are banding together for a one-night-only concert at San Diego Padres' Petco Park.
San Diego Vegan Festival
11 a.m. at Waterfront Park| Free
This FREE vegan party is a celebration of the vegan lifestyle through food, drinks, goods, information and more.
San Diego State Annual Pow Wow
11 a.m. at SDSU | Free
The pow wow includes dance contests, cultural displays, arts and crafts booths, food vendors, and various informational booths.
South Bay Earth Day
11 a.m. at Chula Vista Bayfront Park | Free
Learn how to reduce your impact on the environment at this zero-waste event, which will be packed with hands-on green activities.
Sunday, April 14
Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego
10 a.m. in La Jolla | Free
On the second Sunday of every month, the museum offers free admission to all visitors. No reservations are required for Second Sunday admission.
The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch
Until May | $14-$23
Mother Nature transforms the rolling hills of North San Diego County into one of the most spectacular displays of natural color and beauty in the world. The nearly fifty acres of Giant Tecolote Ranunculus flowers that make up the Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch in Carlsbad are in bloom for approximately six to eight weeks each year - from early March through early May, signaling spring in San Diego County!
26th Annual Rolando Street Fair
10 a.m. at Rolando Boulevard| Free
Free all-day concert at the mainstage, featuring popular local bands. There will also be over 100 vendor booths, food and more.
King James
8 p.m. at The Old Globe | $33-$101
The breathtaking career of NBA icon LeBron James is the backdrop for this energetic and funny play by Pulitzer Prize finalist Rajiv Joseph.
Ride
7 p.m. at The Old Globe| $37- $101
As Annie and her unwitting secretary Martha share unbelievable adventures across four continents, they learn that no matter how far we ride, our past is always right behind us.