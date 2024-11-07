Things to do this weekend: Veteran's Day, Fleet Week, Sabrina Carpenter and more

There’s always something fun to do in America’s Finest City. Our Weekend events guide is here to help. Get up. Get out. Play!

Friday, Nov. 8

Native American Art Show

Nov. 8-10, hours vary | Exclusive Collections Gallery in Gaslamp Quarter

The 5th annual Native American Art Show runs this weekend in the first Native American woman-owned property in the Gaslamp Quarter, the Exclusive Collections Gallery. It features work from 14 Native American artists. The art show will be a celebration of art and the continued growth, albeit slow, of the Native American community.

Fleet Week San Diego 2024

All weekend long | Broadway Pier | Free

This is the last weekend you can enjoy several events honoring and celebrating military members. Live music, food, and fun events will be available.

​San Diego Beer Week

Participating breweries| All week long

A 10-day celebration, promoting more than 150 independent craft breweries in San Diego County

4th Annual Sails and Ales Beer Fest

5:30 p.m. at Kona Kai| $59

Enjoy sweeping marina-front views, local brews, and live entertainment with over 30 different breweries, alternative spirits and wines.

Saturday, Nov. 9

Red, White, & Blue Salute at SeaWorld

Nov. 9 - Nov. 11 | SeaWorld San Diego | Included with park admission

SeaWorld is honoring military members with a fireworks show every night until Veteran’s Day. There will also be a separate, dedicated line for military and veterans at the park entrance.

Beer Fest

12 p.m. - 4 p.m. | San Diego Brewers Guild | $65+

San Diego Beer Week will close with The Capital of Craft Beer. They will bring together some of the most beloved craft breweries. Attendees will be able to sample a variety of hoppy brews and vote for their favorite.

Los Tigres del Norte

8 p.m. at Pechanga Arena | $72+

Billboard magazine named the family of musicians as the most influential regional Mexican group in the United States. They have sold millions of records and continue to top music charts.

City Ballet's Dracula

8 p.m. at the Balboa Theatre| $39+

A diverse collection of ballets by three different choreographers, where each ballet conveys a spirit and emotion in the choreographer’s signature style.

Sunday, Nov. 10

Sabrina Carpenter

7 p.m. at Pechanga Arena| $393+

Sabrina Carpenter is making a stop in San Diego for her Short n’ Sweet Tour. She will perform her latest releases, including her single, “Espresso,” which reached #1 on the global Spotify charts, and “Please Please Please.”

HADESTOWN

1 p.m. at the San Diego Civic Theatre| $56.25+

HADESTOWN intertwines two mythic tales — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — as it invites you on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back.

Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas

4:30 p.m. at The Old Globe | $26+

The 27th annual production of Dr. Seuss’s famous story is now available. James Vásquez is directing the musical with Andrew Polec reprising his role as The Grinch.

The Addams Family

2 p.m. at the Casa del Prado Theatre| $20.50+

The Addams Family is a comical feast that embraces the kooky elements in every family.