Things to do this weekend in San Diego: Aladdin on Broadway, Tequila & Taco Music Festival and more

There’s always something fun to do in America’s Finest City. Our Weekend events guide is here to help. Get up. Get out. Play!

What to Know Our Weekend Events guide is published every Thursday in our In Your Neighborhood section of NBC7.com

Like our mission always, our guide will do its best to span the county -- north, south, east, and west — to bring you fun, fresh and affordable things to do in San Diego

Have any events to share? Please send them to Brenda.Gregorio-Nieto@nbcuni.com

Friday, April 5

626 Night Market: San Diego

3 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Mission Valley Mall| $3

Even though San Diego doesn’t fall under the 626 area code, California’s famous 626 Night Market is still making its way to our city. Enjoy food, shopping, arts vendors and live music at this event, inspired by the night markets of Asia. The event will continue on Saturday and Sunday.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Disney's ALADDIN, The Hit Broadway Musical

7:30 p.m. at the San Diego Civic Theatre| $79-$325

From the producer of The Lion King comes the timeless story of ALADDIN, a thrilling new production filled with unforgettable beauty, magic, comedy and breathtaking spectacle.

King James

8 p.m. at The Old Globe | $33-$101

The breathtaking career of NBA icon LeBron James is the backdrop for this energetic and funny play by Pulitzer Prize finalist Rajiv Joseph.

Saturday, April 6

Tequila & Taco Music Festival

Noon at Snapdragon Stadium | $30

The festival promises an immersive experience for attendees, featuring an enticing array of tequila tastings, mouthwatering taco vendors, and a great lineup of live musical performances.

North Park Festival of Beers

Noon to 4 p.m. in front of the Lafayette Hotel| $45

More than 50 beers from different breweries, live music and speciality food vendors — what more could you want? You must be 21+ to attend.

Race for Autism

7 to 11 a.m. at Balboa Park| $20-50

April is Autism Acceptance Month! Enjoy the beautiful views of Balboa Park while participating in this 5K and 1 mile family walk. This is a family-friendly event, where thousands of San Diegans will promote awareness and raise funds to support local autism programs.

Boots in the Park

1 p.m. at the Waterfront Park| $129-$300

Boots In The Park presents Thomas Rhett, Lee Brice, Scotty McCreery, LOCASH, Rhett Akins and Alana Springsteen at Waterfront Park. Full of live music, craft food and cocktails, line dancing and more.

Anastasia: The Musical presented by Center Stage Productions

2 p.m. California Center for the Arts| $25

Join award-winning youth theatre group, Center Stage Productions, as they present, Anastasia: The Musical.

Sunday, April 7

Mariachi Festival

3 to 6 p.m. at the California Center for the Performing Arts in Escondido| $25-50

Returning once again to Escondido is Route 78 Rotary Club’s annual Mariachi Festival. The concert features Grammy Award winners Mariachi Los Camperos. While you’re there, stop by the NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 booth for fun promo items.

From New York, With Love

2 p.m. at the Balboa Theatre| $35-$75

A triple bill evening showcasing some of the world’s freshest choreography from NYC icons. Live music by J. S. Bach and Philip Glass round out the night.

The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch

Until May | $14-$23

Mother Nature transforms the rolling hills of North San Diego County into one of the most spectacular displays of natural color and beauty in the world. The nearly fifty acres of Giant Tecolote Ranunculus flowers that make up the Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch in Carlsbad are in bloom for approximately six to eight weeks each year - from early March through early May, signaling spring in San Diego County!

Ride

7 p.m. at The Old Globe| $37- $101

As Annie and her unwitting secretary Martha share unbelievable adventures across four continents, they learn that no matter how far we ride, our past is always right behind us.