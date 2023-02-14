The Scene

Wind Doesn't Stand a Chance Against San Diego Couple Looking to Tie the Knot

Valentine's Day wedding ceremonies go on at the county admin building despite San Diego's version of winter weather

By Joe Little

Dozens of couples chose Valentine’s Day to tie the knot at the San Diego County Administration Building along the Embarcadero. Some even chose to have their ceremony outside.

“What’s more beautiful than San Diego?” said a smiling Hyun Cho while holding onto his new bride, Joanna.

There was only one problem. Tuesday was a miserable weather day.

“Normally on Valentine’s Day, it’s sunny for us,” Deputy Commissioner of Civil Marriages Mike Kirkeby said with a shrug.

Tuesday brought several small rain showers, endless cloudy skies and strong, cold winds.

“It’s windy but at least the rain stopped, but the wind is killer,” Kirkeby said.

Hyun and Joanna, however, were undeterred. They wanted to get married on Valentine’s Day.

“We wanted to make it easy to remember,” Joanna said, laughing.

So, with Kirkeby guiding them through their vows, Joanna and Hyun got married against a fierce wind.

Kirkeby said it couldn’t bother love.

“It doesn’t,” he smiled. “It doesn’t at all."

