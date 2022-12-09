Wild, Holiday Fun: San Diego Zoo's ‘Jungle Bells' Festivities Returns

Looking for a roaring good time for the holidays? The San Diego Zoo’s yuletide festivities are back with the return of its Jungle Bells celebration.

The near-monthlong event boasts decorative lights that line the paths of the zoo, adorable meet-and-greet characters designed after the zoo’s residents and in-season treats for the occasion. Among the various seasonal additions to the park comes its immersive presentation, Aurora, which is a 3D projection of the Northern Lights paired with music and a performance.

Kids are offered various features to make their holidays special at the zoo, such as a visit to Santa’s Factory, a dusting of snow to give the feel of a white Christmas and reindeer games to keep them entertained.

According to the zoo, the Jungle Bells festivities are free with zoo admission or membership. The seasonal special will be held from Dec. 9 to Jan. 1, with the exception of Christmas Eve.

To learn more about Jungle Bells or to purchase tickets, click here.