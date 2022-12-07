Tips on Staying Safe This Holiday Shopping Season: SDSO

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department Tuesday urged holiday shoppers to take some common-sense personal-security precautions to protect themselves from thieving Scrooges and Grinches who can put a serious damper on the festive season.

"Criminals don't take the holidays off," the regional enforcement agency noted in a public advisory. "Instead, they often find more opportunities to victimize people, especially those who are distracted or alone."

In a bid to prevent such crimes, deputies will be patrolling in busy shopping centers in neighborhoods within the department's areas of jurisdiction, according to sheriff's officials.

In Encinitas, San Marcos and Vista, these efforts will include deployments of the department's SkyWatch apparatus, a lookout platform lifted by a crane two stories above ground to provide a birds-eye vantage point in mall parking lots.

To help shoppers protect themselves from crooks, sheriff's officials provided the following tips for the holiday season and throughout the year: