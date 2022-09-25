San Diego Restaurant Week is Back With Delectable Dishes For Diners

Calling all San Diego foodies: San Diego Restaurant Week is back for its 20th iteration to give patrons the opportunity to indulge in some delectable eats from more than 100 local eateries.

The fall version of this biannual event, presented by the California Restaurant Association, runs from Sept. 25 to Oct. 2 and there are no tickets needed to participate. Just make a reservation for one (or two or three, we won't judge) of the dozens of restaurants available during this food-centric week and ask for the restaurant's hand-selected prix fixe menus.

Reservations aren't always required, but strongly encouraged. Find a list of participating restaurants spanning the entire county here.

The prix fixe offerings give gastronomes the chance to sample several courses from top San Diego County restaurants for a fraction of the price. There are both two-course lunch and three-course dinner menus available at both casual and 5-star restaurants with prices starting at $20.