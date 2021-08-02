One of San Diego's First Craft Beer Festivals Post-Quarantine Hits Belmont Park This Weekend

BeerX, radio station 91X FM's annual craft beer and music festival, is bringing the party to Belmont Park Saturday, Aug. 7.

Vendors and bands will take over the beach from the Giant Dipper roller coaster to the Pacific Ocean from 3-10 p.m.

Over 30 San Diego craft beers will be on tap, including Ballast Point Brewing Co., Green Flash Brewing Co., Coronado Brewing Co. and WestBrew.

Some top local eateries will also be on site serving a wide range of bites to pair with your drink.

The event is 21+ so be sure to bring your ID if you plan on attending.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Drinks aren't the only thing on tap at BeerX. The festival boasts upbeat performances from Pepper, J Boog, Tribal Theory and Arise Roots.

BeerX will be adhering to all local, county, and state COVID-19 guidelines, which are subject to change.

BeerX is one of many beer festivals returning to San Diego this season. Tickets are selling out fast, so if you miss BeerX, try Barks & Brews Beer Festival Aug. 21, the Classic City Brew Fest Aug. 28-29 or San Diego's Untappd Beer Festival Oct. 1-3 to name a few!