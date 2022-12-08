‘Oh What Fun': San Diego Business Aims to Make World's Largest Ugly Christmas Sweater

A San Diego-based clothing company has created what they believe is the world’s largest ugly Christmas sweater – and it’s currently on display in downtown.

Adorned with 396 feet of tinsel, snowflake prints and dozens of large ornaments hanging from the fabric, the 400-pound sweater was created by Tipsy Elves. The company which got its start in 2011 and sells holiday apparel online, said it decided to go for the tenacious goal in celebration of their sales.

“When we were looking to celebrate this year, we thought there’d be no better way to celebrate the biggest sales year we had than making the world’s largest ugly Christmas sweater,” said Richard Goff, Brand Marketing Director for Tipsy Elves.

Resting at 30-by-70 feet, the gigantic sweater was made after employees took one of their standard sweaters and blew it up 250 times.

Those who have holiday cheer can see the ginormous display at Nason’s Beer Hall in the Gaslamp Quarter through Jan. 2. After that, all materials used to make the large sweater will be donated to the San Diego Craft Collective.