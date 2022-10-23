The Scene

Food. Fun. Lifestyle. Features. All in America's Finest City.
McRib

McRib Returns to McDonald's, But It Won't Be Around for Long

You can order the McRib in the McDonald's app for delivery or pick-up through Nov. 20.

McDonald's McRib
Photo by David Paul Morris/Getty Images

One of McDonald's most popular limited time offerings, the McRib, is back.

A boneless pork patty dipped in tangy BBQ sauce, the sandwich debuted 40 years ago in 1982. Referred to as "BBQ pork sandwich perfection" on the McDonald's website, the McRib is served with slivered onion and dill pickles on a toasted homestyle bun.

If you've thought about trying one, but maybe didn't get around to it, this could possibly be your last chance.

On its website, McDonald's encouraged people to "get one while you can," explaining "this is the McRib Farewell Tour." Whether that means the McRib is not coming back ever remains unclear.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

You can order the McRib in the McDonald's app for delivery or pick-up through Nov. 20.

This article tagged under:

McRibMcDonald's
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California LX News Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us