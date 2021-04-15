The Scene

Legoland California Set to Officially Reopen Today After 13-Month Closure

Beginning Thursday, the park will allow guests to ride rollers coasters for the first time in more than a year

Following two weeks of a limited reopening, Legoland California will officially reopen Thursday and allow access to Sea Life aquarium, Lego Chima Water Park and some of the park's more than 60 rides, shows and attractions.

The family-friendly amusement park featuring the famous building blocks had offered "Park Preview Days," with access to only select rides and attractions, starting April 1, following a 13-month closure because of the pandemic.

But starting Thursday, the park will allow guests to ride rollers coasters for the first time in more than a year, drive miniature cars and experience Miniland U.S.A. again at the family theme park.

The reopening grants guests access to select rides including Driving School, Lego Technic Coaster, Fairy Tale Brook and Coastersaurus. Kids and their families will also be able to enjoy socially distant character meet and greets, live entertainment, a variety of food options and Miniland U.S.A.

Guests can purchase tickets and reserve their spots through Legoland California's new reservation system. Hotel reservations for stays at Legoland Hotel and Legoland Castle Hotel can continue to be made online as well.

To ensure a safe and healthy experience, the resort is implementing safety guidelines that include reduced capacity, cashless payments, social distancing and enhanced cleaning regimens. Face coverings will be required for all guests 2 years of age and up as well as all staff members, and temperatures will be taken upon check-in.

