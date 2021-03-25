Families and Fans Can Start Buying Tix for Legoland

Earlier this month, Legoland California announced it would be opening in April, and now, families and fans can start buying the hottest ticket Carlsbad has to offer.

Preview days kick off April 1 for hotel guests, pass holders and others who had tickets during the pandemic but were unable to use them, with guest getting early access to select attractions, including Driving School, Fairy Tale Brook and others, Many of the other 60 rides, shows and features in the park, including the Sea Life aquarium and water park, will be opening up two weeks later for socially distant meet-and-greets, dining and more.

Tickets can be scooped up at Legoland's new reservation system. One-day tickets will set you back 90 bucks, while hotel/ticket combos can be bought for $145 per person.

Coronavirus protocols will be in place at the park, including required face coverings, "cashless payments, social-distancing practices and enhanced cleaning."

Amusement parks were reopened in San Diego County as part of its shift to the red tier, with 15% of capacity permitted to attend at one time. Also, only Californian residents can attend parks in the state. It's possible that San Diego will move into the orange tier next month, and with that shift would be an expansion to 25% of capacity at Legoland and other amusement parks.