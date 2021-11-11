Krispy Kreme Launches Thanksgiving Pie-Inspired Doughnuts

Pie lovers rejoice! Krispy Kreme released its collection of Thanksgiving-inspired doughnuts this week — and it might make you rethink the deserts at your holiday dinner table this year.

For a limited time the company will offer Thanksgiving pie-inspired treats, including a pecan pie doughnut, cranberry orange doughnut, dutch apple pie doughnut and the gobbler doughnut.

The pecan pie doughnut is dipped in a butter tart and topped with candied pecans and pie crust crumbles.

For those looking for a fruity sweet treat, the cranberry orange doughnut is filled with cranberry and dipped in a cranberry orange icing.

The dutch apple pie features an apple pie filling, caramel icing and cinnamon.

If fall flavors aren’t your first choice but you’re still looking for a festive treat, the heart-shaped gobbler doughnut is topped with chocolate icing, Thanksgiving sprinkles and Turkey-shaped fondant.

Customers can show thanks to someone special in their life with a custom Thanksgiving box of doughnuts and a “Gobbles of Gratitude” note.

The Thanksgiving doughnuts will remain in stores through Nov. 25.

Krispy Kreme is offering a free glazed doughnut for anyone who shows a vaccination card. The offer is good until the end of the year.