Google Compiles List of Most Searched Holiday Gifts

Christmas Day is a week away and shipping deadlines for rush delivery are fast approaching. If you haven't finished your holiday gift shopping and are still wondering what to give to that friend or family member who is hard to shop for, Google is offering some help.

The popular search engine has compiled a list of trending gift searches in the U.S. for the 2019 holiday season. Spanning ages and interests, Google's Shopping 100 highlights categories like tech, kitchen, toys and games, accessories and apparel, gaming, sports and fitness, home goods and personal care.

From cold weather apparel to vacuum cleaners and Zuru Mini Brands Mystery Capsules, Google says it hopes these trends help inspire some good ideas.

See the top three trending items in each category below. You can see Google's full Shopping 100 list of trending gifts here:

TECH Google Home

Xiaomi Mi Note Smartphone

NVIDIA Shield TV

KITCHEN GEAR Ninja Foodi Pressure Cooker

Calphalon Toaster Oven

Ninja Coffee Bar Coffee Maker

TOYS AND GAMES ZURU 5 Surprise Minin Brands Mystery Capsule

Kano Harry Potter Coding Kit

Osmo Genius Kit

ACCESSORIES AND APPAREL

Columbia Ice Maiden Boots

The North Face Retro Nuptse Jacket

Reebok + Pyer Moss Slip-On Sneakers

GAMING

Death Stranding PlayStation 4

Microsoft Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller

AtGames Legends Flashback

SPORTS AND FITNESS

Razor RipStik Caster Board

Concept2 Model D Rowing Machine

Paw Patrol Youth Bike

HOME GOODS

Dyson Cyclone V10 Vacuum

Shark Rotator Powered Lift-Away Vacuum

Dyson Multi Floor Vacuum

PERSONAL CARE