Curiouser and Curiouser About San Diego's Alice in Wonderland Pop-Up? Get a First Look Here

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

A whimsical pop-up has landed in the heart of downtown San Diego that will have you "painting the roses red."

The Alice - An Immersive Cocktail Experience has opened at the Carte Hotel and offers visitors the chance to fall down the rabbit hole. The Alice in Wonderland-themed interactive pop-up has humorous elements from its staff, riddles to solve to create cocktails and plenty of social media-worthy spots to take photographs and videos.

Curiouser and curiouser about the experience? Take a look at the images below:

7 photos
1/7
Karla Rendon-Alvarez
A neon sign reading “Up, Down” sets the tone for a topsy-turvy experience at this cocktail pop-up.
2/7
Karla Rendon-Alvarez
A mischievous smile from the iconic cheshire cat overlooks this portion of The Alice – An Immersive Cocktail Experience pop-up.
3/7
Karla Rendon-Alvarez
Paper mushrooms and balls dangle in front of a background of decorative cards on a wall at The Alice – An Immersive Cocktail Experience.
4/7
Karla Rendon-Alvarez
A variety of teapots and teacups are ready and waiting for guests at the Carte Hotel, as part of The Alice – An Immersive Cocktail Experience.
5/7
Karla Rendon-Alvarez
An Alice figurine rests near a stuffed animal duck, a stuffed animal fox and a vial of seeds as part of a riddle participants of The Alice – An Immersive Cocktail Experience could participate in.
6/7
Karla Rendon-Alvarez
Curiouser and curiouser! Somehow, Alice’s legs are dangling on the roof of the The Alice – An Immersive Cocktail Experience.
7/7
Karla Rendon-Alvarez
Teapots and teacups rest on various tables at The Alice – An Immersive Cocktail Experience in San Diego, as seen on Thursday, April 27, 2022.

This article tagged under:

San DiegoAlice in WonderlandCarte Hotelsan diego alice in wonderland bar

