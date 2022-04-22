Ready to Go a Little Mad? Alice in Wonderland-Themed Cocktail Experience Heading to San Diego

San Diegans who are fans of all things kooky, boozy and even just a little mad can take a trip down the rabbit hole at a limited-time concept bar based on Lewis Carroll’s beloved book.

The Alice - An Immersive Cocktail Experience is heading to San Diego this week. Complete with cocktails, themed-décor and even “Eat Me” cookies, the pop-up experience offers an escape into Wonderland right in the heart of America’s Finest City.

Visitors can “create (their) own liquid concoctions under the watchful eye of The Mad Hatter and expect things to get curious and curiouser,” a press release about the experience said. Adding to its unique charm, those who choose to dive into the looking glass can take on riddles and challenges to create teapot cocktails, play croquet with flamingos and even paint the roses red.

A mischievous smile from a particular Cheshire cat overlooks visitors, who will be surrounded by lush greenery, tea party accessories and playing cards as part of the concept bar’s decorations.

The price for this 90-minute experience? Tickets start at $45 per person and family-friendly days will be hosted so children can partake in the fun, too.

The Alice will make its San Diego debut on Friday and run through June 26 at the Carte Hotel. For more information on the pop-up, or to purchase tickets, click here.