ArtWalk @ Liberty Station Announces Return For its 17th Year

Artwork from more than 150 artists across various mediums will be on display in Point Loma next month as ArtWalk @ Liberty Station celebrates its 17th year of existence.

Art aficionados and those who are just getting started in their appreciation for creative works can take in several handmade pieces that range from glasswork, photography, fine jewelry, painting, sculpture and more. The event offers an opportunity for attendants to purchase original artworks from local, national and even international artists.

“Summer visitors, first-time art buyers and avid collectors can explore and purchase art directly from artists that travel from all over the U.S. and Mexico,” ArtWalk San Diego Director, Curt Brooker, said in a statement. “There are also many youth-friendly projects and interactive art experiences that will allow attendees of all ages to discover the artist within them.”

Hosted at Liberty Station’s Ingram Plaza, ArtWalk @ Liberty Station is surrounded by various eateries visitors can indulge in once they finish browsing through the artwork. Those who’d like to quench their thirst can also head to the beer and wine pavilion that will be available during the event.

Interested in attending? ArtWalk @ Liberty Station will be held from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Aug. 7 and from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Aug. 8. The event is free to visit.