‘West Side Story' Star Ariana DeBose Slams Troll Who Criticized Her SNL Monologue

During her "Saturday Night Live" debut on Jan. 15, "West Side Story" actress Ariana DeBose was so excited she accidentally said, "Wow, 2020 has already been an exciting year" -- which one viewer won't let go.



"She know it's 2022 not 2020 right????" the critic wrote underneath a clip of the monologue posted to SNL's Instagram. And this Anita wasn't going to let that hate slide. "You try hosting SNL, reading cue cards with slight dislexia [sic]," she replied, "and then get back to me brah."

Though her friend and activist Julissa Natzely Arce Raya thought it was part of the joke, this social media user was not having it: "Maybe get someone who isn't on level with Joe Biden at reading since that's a qualification to acting....Reading lines....No wasn't a joke."

Alas, DeBose got the final word -- and rightfully so. "Cool," she replied. "You're a troll. Bye."

And just like that, her fellow sharks -- er, SNL co-stars -- had her back. "Destroyed it!!!!" Kenan Thompson wrote in the comments section. Added Heidi Gardner, "You were A BRIGHT LIGHT! Thank you for being so funny, kind, and fun to be around. You made the week so sweet!!!!! Congratulations on everything."

Flub aside, DeBose had a blast hosting the show. "The smile on my face says it all," the Golden Globe winner wrote in a post over the weekend. "That was, no lie, one of the craziest weeks of life so far, but such a thrilling ride. There's nothing -- I repeat -- nothing like @nbcsnl. I have so much respect for this cast, crew, & creative team producers et all. The amount of work & creativity that goes in to making this show happen is astounding. And they do this all the time. For 47 SEASONS!"

Although, she did note there was one thing she wishes she had done differently. And no, it's not the 2020 line. "My only regret is that I didn't take selfie's with anyone," DeBose continued. "Too busy being present, but I will hold the memories for ever. Thank you @nbcsnl for letting me be a guest in your insane and wonderful home!"

