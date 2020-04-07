Watch Hoda Kotb’s Reaction to Tracy Morgan’s TMI Comments About His Quarantine Sex Life

Uh, can anyone say...cringe?

It was another day for Hoda Kotb as she co-hosted Today on Tuesday morning--that is, until it was time for an interview with Tracy Morgan on live morning television. The anchor kicked off the interview by asking the comedian what life is like being at home with him and his family during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

It's never a dull moment when @TracyMorgan is on! Watch the full interview with the comedy star who talks about coronavirus and dealing with the unknown, "We all got to pull together as people," he says. pic.twitter.com/nVG8DjAxg2 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 7, 2020

"Well, me and my wife have been quarantining it for like three weeks, so she's pregnant three times. Every week she got pregnant," the star responded, referencing his wife of nearly five years, Megan Wollover. The couple are parents to 6-year-old daughter Maven.

While the TV mostly showed Morgan, anytime it cut to Kotb, she laughed it off and smiled through the awkward exchange.

"And also, we're role-playing a lot now," he added. "She's playing a young maiden whose grandfather was infected with coronavirus and I'm the scientist who discovered the cure and she'll do anything to save her grandfather's life--and I mean anything."

Kotb's response? "You are a creative one."

Then the conversation shifted to the celebrity's home, where he has a wall-sized fish tank. Morgan noted, given recent news that a tiger at the Bronx Zoo tested positive for coronavirus, he wants to get all of his pets tested, including a 600-pound gorilla he allegedly recently purchased.

When Kotb asked him if he is "for real or you just pretending," he confirmed, "I'm for real, man. This is real stuff!"

"Tracy Morgan just gave Hoda Kotb the most uncomfortable interview ever, omg," one tweet read.

On a more serious note, Morgan, who famously survived a 2014 crash, had powerful words for healthcare workers.

"I spent a lot of time in the hospital and I know what goes on in there and I know these people, they work hard to take care of you. I'm very proud of them. They're my heroes," he told her.

The Last O.G. star concluded the interview with a PSA. "We all gotta pull together as people now. Now is not the time for blame and all of these other things and anger. It's here now. We gotta just be together. We gotta all stay safe. Nobody wants to transmit it. Nobody wants to attract it. Nobody wants to get it, so let's just stay safe and do the protocol that we have to do to protect our kids and our pets."

