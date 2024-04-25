Taylor Swift shares big video hint the ‘Eras Tour' may be changing

Taylor Swift is taking fans behind the scenes of her “Eras Tour” with a series of clips, and Swifties now suspect there’s a hint as to changes coming to the world-renowned show.

Days after releasing her newest album, “The Tortured Poets Department,” Swift posted another YouTube Short video with her hit single “Fortnight,” featuring Post Malone,” playing over videos of her and her dancers rehearsing for the tour. But there’s one moment in the montage that has fans doing what they do best: speculating.

Fans will recognize many of the scenes being practiced, such as Swift's iconic entrance from the ground, her performance of "Lavender Haze" in a coat surrounded by clouds, playing "Champagne Problems" seated at a moss-covered piano and more. But one clip, in which Swift stands in the middle of a stage with her dancers lined up behind her wearing top hats and holding canes, did not appear in the original "Eras Tour."

“Since when do background dancers have a top hat and canes?!” one fan with the username armaisacat.1989 captioned a TikTok of the scene, adding “Taylor Swift you have some explaining to do!!”

The “Eras Tour” is a three-hour, 15-minute concert in which Swift performs songs from all of her albums since her 2006 self-titled debut record. Many — including the TODAY.com staff — have speculated whether or not the pop star would integrate “Tortured Poets Department” as another era in the show.

All will be (hopefully) be revealed when the tour begins again in Paris on May 9.

This is the second YouTube Short Swift has posted since the latest album release. On April 19, she shared glimpses of her personal life, again set to the tune of “Fortnight.”

In that compilation, her boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce, makes appearances with the star. The videos are in collaboration with YouTube, encouraging users to post their own “14 snippets” of their lives set to the same song.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: