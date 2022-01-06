Hoda Kotb, the co-anchor of "TODAY" on NBC, has tested positive for COVID-19 and is isolating at home, she said Thursday.

Kotb said that she is feeling well and that she is looking forward to returning when she is able.



Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Kotb is fully vaccinated and has received a booster shot, according to TODAY.

Thx for well wishes! Feeling good.. ❤️ cant wait to see you all when I am in the clear! Xo — Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) January 6, 2022

The U.S. reported more than 1 million new coronavirus cases on Monday, as the country continues to battle a surge.

Earlier in the week, fellow NBC host Seth Meyers of "Late Night With Seth Meyers," said he had tested positive and the show would be dark the rest of the week.

Hoda Kotb says she tested positive for COVID-19 https://t.co/HiRKKfQF4F — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 6, 2022

TODAY, NBC and this television station are part of the NBCUniversal family.