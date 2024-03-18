Originally appeared on E! Online

Tallulah Willis is getting candid about her journey.

The 30-year-old shared her autism diagnosis March 16 with a heartwarming, throwback video of her and dad Bruce Willis.

In the video, Willis — whose mom is Demi Moore — is seen playing with the actor's head and ear as he holds her. As she captioned the post, alongside the laughing crying emoji, "Tell me your autistic without telling me your autistic." [sic]

And, when a user asked whether she'd been diagnosed as a child, she explained, "Actually this is the first time I've ever publicly shared my diagnosis. Found out this summer and it's changed my life."

Afterwards, older sister Scout Willis, 32, showed her love commenting, "She's stimming." (Stimming refers to self-stimulatory behaviors, like the repetitive movements Tallulah shows in the clip.)

To which Willis wrote back, "Dude the ear curl. I wish we had better audio."

The throwback video strikes an especially poignant chord amid her dad's ongoing battle with frontotemporal dementia. Since announcing his diagnosis with aphasia in 2022, and then with the more specific diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia in Feb. 2023, the "Die Hard" actor has taken a step away from the spotlight.

Throughout it all, the actor's family — which also includes Tallulah Willis' older sister Rumer Willis, 35, as well the actor's wife Emma Heming Willis and their daughters Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, 9 — have been open about his health journey.

"There is grief and sadness," Emma Willis has previously shared. "There is all of that. But you start a new chapter and that chapter is filled. It's filled with love. It's filled with connection. It's filled with joy. It's filled with happiness. That's where we are."

And some of that joy and happiness involves celebrating as a family, which is exactly what they did for Tallulah's 30th birthday in February.

Moore shared a peek into the milestone celebration with a picture of herself and the actor posing with their daughter. The "Ghost" actress captioned the Feb. 3 post, alongside a heart, "Showering our @buuski with love today on her 30th birthday."

The couple marked 16 years together on Dec. 27, with the former model, 45, honoring the occasion with Instagram photos of her and the actor, 68, enjoying a romantic moment.